Titans to sign safety Tedric Thompson

By Andrew Ortenberg
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 6 days ago
Tedric Thompson is heading to Tennessee. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Another veteran defender is getting signed. Free-agent safety Tedric Thompson has agreed to terms on a deal with the Titans, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017, Thompson spent his first three years in Seattle. He became a starter for them in his second season and started 10 games in 2018. He entered 2019 as a starter, but missed more than half the season because he went down with a shoulder injury after six games.

Despite starting 16 games over those two seasons, Thompson was cut in March 2020 after they failed to find a trade partner. For what it’s worth, he received very poor marks from Pro Football Focus during that 2019 campaign, and the team’s secondary improved after he left the lineup.

Thompson latched on with the Chiefs, but was cut after appearing in eight games with no starts. He then had brief stints with the Browns and Broncos, who cut him over the weekend. It didn’t take him too long to land on his feet. The secondary was a weakness for the Titans last season, and they made overhauling it a priority.

They added high-profile corners like Janoris Jenkins and first-rounder Caleb Farley, and are now adding a depth piece at safety. Thompson turned 26 in January.

