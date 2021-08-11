Martinsville man found guilty of attempted capital murder of a police officer
A Martinsville man could be headed to prison for the rest of his life after being found guilty of attempted capital murder of a police officer. Thomas Joe Braxton III, 39, decided last month to put his fate in the hands of a judge instead of a jury, and on Wednesday Henry County Circuit Judge David Williams found Braxton guilty of all charges in the wounding last year of former Martinsville City Patrolman Michael Panos.martinsvillebulletin.com
