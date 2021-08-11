Cancel
On mascots

leadvilleherald
 8 days ago

The use of American Indian mascots by public schools across Colorado will soon be illegal, thanks to a new bill signed into law by Governor Jared Polis in June — Senate Bill 116. The law prohibits Colorado public schools from utilizing mascots culturally affiliated with Indigenous communities as of June...

