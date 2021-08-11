Judy Ann Farley, 79, of Liberty, MO passed away August 7, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Judy was born January 16, 1942 in Kansas City, MO to Melvin and Inez Mathews. She lost her father at a young age and after her mother remarried, they moved to Brunswick, MO. Judy met the love of her life, Lee Farley in 1960 and after a whirlwind romance, they married on February 29, 1960. They raised their family in the Kansas City area. In the late 1970s, the family moved to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for five years. After returning to the US, the family settled in Liberty, MO in 1984.