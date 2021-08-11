Cancel
Watch Now: Alleged arson starts wildfire in Algeria, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant, AccuWeather, Associated Press
Martinsville Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens have been killed by a wildfire in Algeria that officials blame on arson, watch Hungarians compete in a wife-carrying contest, and more of today's top videos.

WorldMarietta Daily Journal

32 dead in wildfires in Algeria

ALGIERS, Algeria — Thirty-two people died in wildfires raging in Algeria on Tuesday. Twenty-five soldiers were killed as they tried to rescue people from wildfires burning in the regions of Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia, east of the capital Algiers, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tweeted Tuesday evening. The soldiers who died had...
Worldwcn247.com

Algeria detains 36 in mob killing of man amid wildfires

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian authorities say they have detained 36 people in the mob killing and burning of a man in a town in the country’s Kabyle region that the crowd wrongly suspected of starting dozens of wildfires. The head of the judicial police said Sunday that the victim had gone to the town to help. The fires that began last Monday tore through the mountainous region, killing at least 47 residents and 28 soldiers while destroying olive groves and livestock. But the brutality of the killing on Wednesday by a fanatic crowd of a man described by friends and family as an artist eclipsed the fires after pictures and video of the scene were posted on social media.
Public Healththehighlandsun.com

Today’s top headlines

Good morning, here’s what you need to know at 7:30am today. Cairns and Yarrabah enter their first full day of a three-day snap lockdown as south-east Queensland students return to school with masks. Missed last night’s Olympics closing ceremony? We’ve got the best highlights for you. Australia’s 18th census night...
EnvironmentDerrick

Death toll in floods that hit northern Turkey climbs to 70

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers recovered more bodies from the site of severe flooding that devastated a town in northern Turkey on Monday, bringing the death toll to 70, officials said. Torrential rains battered the country’s northwestern Black Sea provinces on Aug. 4, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges,...
Environmentwcn247.com

Turkey evacuates some flooding victims; death toll hits 62

ISTANBUL (AP) — The death toll in Turkey’s severe floods this week has climbed to at least 62 people Sunday. Torrential rains that pounded northwestern Black Sea provinces on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 52 people were killed in the provinces of Kastamonu, nine in Sinop and one in Bartin. The Turkish defense ministry said it dispatched two ships to assist in evacuating people and vehicles from Sinop. They also sent military vehicles to act as temporary bridges in hard-hit areas.

