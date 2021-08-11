Wildlife often benefits from fire
In the past 20 years, massive wildfires have scorched large swaths of Colorado, starting in June 2002 when the Hayman Fire roared across Park and Teller counties. Since then, we’ve had regular reminders of just how destructive wildfires can be. Last year especially brought vivid reminders as we watched massive blazes burn across northern Colorado and into Rocky Mountain National Park. The East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires ended up ranking as the worst wildfires in Colorado history, burning more than 600,000 acres.www.leadvilleherald.com
