Wildlife often benefits from fire

When I heard the “thunk” outside our deck, I groaned. Without looking, I knew that a bird had struck our window. I turned around to see an inert form lying on the picnic table. I walked outside and gingerly picked up the small bird. It was still alive, so I looked around for someplace to set it down. In the meantime, I puzzled at what kind of bird it could be. It was perhaps slightly larger than a sparrow, had distinct wing stripes and a yellow hue on the chest and rump. Its bill was longer than a sparrow, and I finally realized that it must be a juvenile western tanager.