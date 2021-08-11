Craig Riley Myer

Craig Myer, age 35, tragically passed away on August 1st from an accidental drowning at his home in Sunrise, Florida. Craig was born in Atchison, KS, to Frank and Christy Myer and grew up in Rushville, DeKalb, Gower, and Smithville areas. He graduated from Smithville High School in 2004 where he enjoyed playing soccer, acting, being with friends and family. He married Jena Street in 2012 and moved to Sunrise, Florida to begin an exciting new adventure. Shortly after arriving in Sunrise, he began working for Shred-It where he was known for his dedication and exemplary work ethics and led as the Swing CSR.