Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba County, CA

Evacuations ordered after Glen Fire sparks in Yuba County

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpQPo_0bP1sfXY00

Evacuations are in place for multiple zones in Yuba County after the so-called Glen Fire sparked in the Willow Glen Road area of Pine Ridge Way.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department issued the orders for Zones YUB-E081, YUB-E092 and E094. The zones were quickly elevated from warnings to orders by the sheriff's office. Zone YUB-E093 Frenchtown Rd north of Frenchtown Dobbins Rd was also ordered to evacuate, and Thousand Trails is currently being evacuated. More detailed information for these zones is available at community.zonehaven.com .

The Glen Fire is northwest of Dobbins and is currently 200 acres . Cal Fire NEU said that the fire currently moving toward the north/northeast.

Deputies said people should evacuate immediately to the north, taking La Porte Road toward Bangor if possible and avoiding Willow Glen Road.

A temporary evacuation center is being set up at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City. Large Animal Evacuations can be taken to the Yuba County Sheriff Posse Arena at 5419 Marysville Rd. Browns Valley.

Evacuations

Evacuation Orders: YUB-E004/E081/E092/E094/E093

Evacuation warning: YUB-E005

Advisory: YUB-E006/089B/003/091/002

Maps

An updated map of the acreage of the fire in Yuba County

An evacuation map from Yuba County is available below.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a buildin g in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

WATCH: What you need to know to prepare, stay safe for wildfires

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

Read more: Are you wildfire ready? Here's what to do to prepare for fire season.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

WATCH ALSO:

How to control California fires, scientists explain | FIRE – POWER – MONEY, S1 Ep 1

Comments / 0

ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Yuba County, CA
Government
City
Browns Valley, CA
Local
California Government
County
Yuba County, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
City
Dobbins, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Fires#Cal Fire#Sparks#Frenchtown Dobbins Rd#Yub E004 E081 E092 E094#Yub E005 Advisory#Preps#N95#Pg E#The Profile Alerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
California StateSFGate

Map shows where the 5 largest wildfires in California are burning

Wildfires across Northern California were extremely active over the weekend as dry thunderstorms whipped up winds and created lightning strikes. Forecasters expect more critical fire weather this week with desiccating offshore winds expected to pick up Tuesday night through the weekend. New evacuation orders were issued Monday morning for the...
Trinity County, CAactionnewsnow.com

New evacuation orders for the Monument Fire near Junction City

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - There are new evacuation orders in Trinity County for the Monument Fire, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The evacuation order includes areas west of Oregon Summit to Junction City. The orders include La Grande Rd., Castle Rd., and Slattery Gulch, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Calaveras County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Inmate Who Walked Away From Firefighting Camp In Calaveras County Found In Bakersfield

VALLECITO (CBS13) — Authorities have located the inmate who walked away from a firefighting camp in Calaveras County on Saturday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Torrence Weitzel (credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) Torrence Weitzel, 25, located in Bakersfield shortly before 4 p.m. He was arrested after attempting to flee from a residence in the city, the CDCR said. He was transferred to North Kern State Prison and is nno longer eligible to be housed in a fire camp. officials said. A search for Weitzel began Saturday after it was discovered he had walked away from the Vallecito Conservation Camp east of Angels Camp. The CDCR said Weitzel was put into their custody in March 2021 from Kern County with a five-year sentence for vehicle theft, discharging a gun, and buying/receiving stolen property.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Dixie Fire Monday, August 16, 2021 Updates

MODIS map of the Dixie Fire on Monday at 6:00 A.M PST. Note: 1,200 Pixels Wide - Note: Older Yellow not shown. Update: Dixie Fire West Zone Operations Morning Briefing Video for Monday, August 16, 2021. Update: Dixie Fire East Zone Operations Morning Briefing Video for Monday, August 16, 2021.
Mendocino County, CAThe Mendocino Voice

PG&E power shutoff may affect 239 customers in Mendocino County Tuesday, fire weather watch issued (updated 8/16)

Update 8/16/21 — This morning, the National Weather Service in Eureka issued a fire weather watch for potions of northeastern interior Mendocino County as well as parts of Trinity and Lake Counties beginning Tuesday evening into Wednesday, due to forecasted heat and wind conditions that will lead to low humidity and increased fire risk. You can check the forecast for your specific area here. The link to check a specific address for the planned power shut-offs is at the end of the original article, below. Also as of this morning, the planned power-shutoff has been upgraded from “elevated” to “watch” levels on the PG&E; the highest level is one level above, which the utility company calls a “PSPS warning.”
California StateBoston Herald

California wildfire closes in on another town

QUINCY, Calif. — Thousands of Northern California homes were threatened Sunday by the nation’s largest wildfire and officials warned the danger of new blazes erupting across the West was high because of unstable weather. Thunderstorms that moved in starting Friday didn’t produce much rain but whipped up winds and generated...
Butte County, CASFGate

PG&E warns of power shutoffs in 16 Northern California pockets

PG&E warned 39,000 Northern California customers Sunday night that it may intentionally shut off their power in coming days to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines amid a wind event. Hot, desiccating offshore winds are forecast to pick up Tuesday night and with extremely dry vegetation on...
Plumas County, CAParadise Post

11:30 a.m. UPDATE: Dixie Fire forces new evacuation order

The Plumas County Sherriff Department has issued a mandatory evacuation order of the unpopulated area of Babcock Crossing, Elephants Playground, and Murdock Crossing areas. This order, due to the 554,816 acre Dixie Fire, includes Beckwourth-Genesee at Clover Creek Loop, North to the area of Drum Bridge, North to the area of Babcock crossing. East to Big Flat Spring, South to25N05, West to Beckwourth Genesee road. [PLU 31 Zone]This zone is south of Antelope Lake and northeast of Genesee Valley. While the area is unpopulated, those who are in this area should evacuate to the south, to the Holy Family Catholic Church at 108 Taylor Ave, Portola.
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Forest fire burning about 90 minutes south of Tahoe

Firefighters are reporting 0% containment of the Caldor Fire that is burning about 90 minutes south of Lake Tahoe. The fire is estimated to have burned 400 acres in the Eldorado National Forest. Fixed wing aircraft were grounded today due to smoke from other Northern California wildfires but three helicopters...
Susanville, CAModesto Bee

Wildfire updates: Susanville residents told to ‘be alert’ as Dixie Fire creeps closer

Major wildfires continue to burn actively in California, as forecasters warn gusty winds this week could produce yet another round of critical fire weather. Thousands of fire personnel continue to battle the month-old Dixie Fire, which is burning primarily in Butte and Plumas counties. The blaze has burned 569,707 acres (890 square miles), with containment stalled at 31%, Cal Fire reported in a Monday morning update. It is California’s second-largest wildfire ever recorded.
Shasta, CAKCRA.com

PG&E warns of possible PSPS outages that could affect 39,000 customers

SAN FRANCISCO — Public safety power shutoffs could leave up to 39,000 customers across Northern California without power starting Tuesday night, Pacific Gas and Electric officials said Sunday night. The PSPS warnings come as the company's meteorologists continue to monitor dry offshore winds forecast to arrive on Tuesday evening, Aug....
Redding, CAactionnewsnow.com

Gilman Fire is burning off of Interstate 5 north of Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta-Trinity National Forest has responded to a vegetation fire that was reported after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday off of northbound Interstate 5 south of Gilman Road. By 1:00 p.m. firefighters said they have been able to lay hose around the fire and are now working...
El Dorado County, CANBC Bay Area

New Wildfire in Sierra Nevada Explodes Near Homes, Prompts Evacuations

A wildfire in the Sierra Nevada exploded overnight Tuesday near residential areas, prompting emergency evacuations and rescues at a time when fire crews are stretched thin. The Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County started Saturday but spread quickly to nearly 2,300 acres, bearing down on the Grizzly Flats and Happy Valley subdivisions about halfway between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, Cal Fire said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy