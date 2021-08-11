Guest columnist: Dreamers are Kentuckians in every way but on paper

Some will say “We’ve lost Afghanistan.” The fact is “we” never “had” it. It was obvious 20 years ago that U.S. participation in a Mideast civil war was a losing proposition from the get-go. The most salient question is: Why was the U.S. involved in another country’s civil war for two decades? The answer, of course, is complex and will be subject to endless debate: The U.S. was outraged by the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks and the public demanded military action in response. The administration of George W. Bush was looking for a pretext for an invasion of Iraq to depose Saddam Hussein, the tyrant who had embarrassed Bush’s father when he had been president.