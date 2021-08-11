Guest columnist: Dreamers are Kentuckians in every way but on paper
In June, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed a crowd of Guatemalans and told them “do not come” to the U.S. I was disappointed, but not surprised. Too many of our elected officials —Republican and Democrat alike — have a fundamental misunderstanding about immigration: that immigrants who come here undocumented are making an easy choice. For my family, and so many others, there was no choice, and it certainly wasn’t easy. If we hadn’t fled our native countries, we’d be dead.www.state-journal.com
Comments / 0