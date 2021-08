Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Get used to seeing rain today. It's going to be here on and off throughout the day. Clouds will linger for much of the day. Rain will turn steady at times. Even a few embedded thunderstorms will form. Highs will be in the upper 70s. It will remain very humid throughout the day.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Livingston, Ontario, Wayne, and Yates Counties. It will remain in effect through Thursday morning. In some of these counties, there will be the potential of 2-4 inches of rain by tomorrow morning. Considering that some of these areas have already seen a lot of rain over past days, there will be the potential for flooding.