81st Hay Days Fun To Begin Next Week

The 81st Atkinson Hay Days will begin next week. Unofficially it will begin on Thursday, Aug. 19 with a football scrimmage at 6 p.m. at the West Holt Football field. Friday, Aug. 20 the fun runs from 4 - 6 p.m. with kiddie water fights in front of Atkinson Floral, the Hay Maze will start at 5 p.m. until dusk west of Anson's Feed on south Hwy. 11. The Ranch Rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. at the Atkinson Rodeo grounds. The coronation dance will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.