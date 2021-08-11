Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, MO

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office promotes two deputies

By Mandi Kindhart-White
lakegazette.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 21, Monroe County Sheriff Joe Colston announced the promotion of two Monroe County Deputies. Sheriff Colston stated, “Congratulations to Patrick McKenzie who was promoted to Chief Deputy today and to Dana McGee who was promoted to Lieutenant. Both of you should be very proud. Your hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed. I look forward to great things from you both. I also want to thank your families because without their support you couldn’t do the very important work of the Sheriff’s Office every day.”

www.lakegazette.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
County
Monroe County, MO
Monroe County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office#Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Pence slams Biden over 'disasterous' Afghanistan withdrawal

"The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis," Pence wrote in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Pence cited Biden's July remarks that the "Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country...

Comments / 0

Community Policy