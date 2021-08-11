Monroe County Sheriff’s Office promotes two deputies

On July 21, Monroe County Sheriff Joe Colston announced the promotion of two Monroe County Deputies. Sheriff Colston stated, “Congratulations to Patrick McKenzie who was promoted to Chief Deputy today and to Dana McGee who was promoted to Lieutenant. Both of you should be very proud. Your hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed. I look forward to great things from you both. I also want to thank your families because without their support you couldn’t do the very important work of the Sheriff’s Office every day.”