Letter: Japan honored Olympics commitment despite lack of tourist spending
For the past 10 days I have enjoyed watching the Tokyo Olympics. Athletes from democracies and dictatorships competed peacefully following the same rules. After years of discipline and training, these heroes demonstrated amazing feats of endurance and skill reaching for the pinnacle of human achievement. The Olympians modeled humility and sportsmanship when they congratulated the runner who just barely surpassed them in a very close race.www.state-journal.com
Comments / 0