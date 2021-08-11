Letter: Japan honored Olympics commitment despite lack of tourist spending

The city of Buchanan is officially celebrating a local Olympic hero. This week, the Buchanan City Commission proclaimed the tenth day of August each year as “Hannah Roberts Day.” The 19-year-old Roberts won the silver medal in BMX freestyle during this year’s games in Tokyo. A proclamation from the Buchanan City Commission notes Roberts was “the first woman to land a 360 degree tail whip in competition and has become world renowned as a three time BMX freestyle World Champion.” It says she battled an injury to win a silver medal at the Olympics, becoming the youngest American medalist in cycling since 1912. On the eve of her birthday, August 10, the commission voted to declare August 10 Hannah Roberts Day henceforth in the city of Buchanan.