Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton County, TX

Another Denton County resident dead of COVID-19

By Marshall Reid Staff Writer marshall.reid@dentonrc.com
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IS9ay_0bP1omZn00
Buy Now A pile of COVID-19 vaccine shots wait to be administered during a clinic May 5, 2021, at the LaGrone Advanced Technology Complex in Denton.  Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Public health officials Wednesday confirmed a woman in her 70s living in unincorporated Denton County had died of COVID-19.

She was the 634th county resident confirmed dead of COVID-19 by Denton County Public Health.

DCPH Wednesday also confirmed another 530 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Denton was the most represented city in the figure with 164 residents infected, which was followed by Lewisville with 95.

Unincorporated Denton County and Carrollton each had another 64 residents included in Wednesday's report.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 5,474 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Comments / 0

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Denton County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Denton County, TX
Government
City
Carrollton, TX
Denton County, TX
Health
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Denton County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dcph#Dcph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Denton County, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Video-only visits here to stay at Denton County Jail

In-person visits at the Denton County Jail won’t be reinstated unless the county decides to build a new facility, a deputy chief says. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office nixed in-person visitation in 2015, saying it would improve security and make jail visits more convenient. Since then, the county has contracted with two different companies to provide video and phone visitation.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Frenzy for homes in Denton is finally slowing down

The city of Denton posted its second year-over-year decline in home sales last month. It appears the manic frenzy for homes is finally losing some steam. It was bound to happen with inventory at such depleted levels — closed sales declined 18% in July with pending sales sliding 16%. Prices fell from their record highs in June, but the average price of a home in Denton was still 15% higher than July of last year.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton 911 lines now restored

Lines for 911 are back up and running after being down for about half an hour this morning, a Denton police spokesperson said. The city's 911 system was down for 33 minutes this morning. The Denton police and fire departments announced the call system failure around 10:30 a.m. today. Denton...
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Legends Diner to shutter at month's end amid pandemic, downtown construction

Downtown breakfast and lunch spot Legends Diner will permanently close later this month, the owners confirmed Tuesday. Business has suffered amid the COVID-19 pandemic and downtown construction, making it difficult to stay afloat as a new restaurant, co-owner Wayne LaCombe said. Recent health struggles also prompted LaCombe and his wife, Kat, to close the business and retire for the second time. The diner’s last day of operation will be Aug. 29.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton votes 5-2 to enact mask ordinance

Following the lead of other jurisdictions, namely Dallas County, the Denton City Council voted 5-2 during an emergency meeting Thursday night to directly challenge Gov. Gregg Abbott’s order against requiring face coverings. ‘Not alone in this’. “First, I want to assure you … we are tasked with what we think...
Denton County, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

781 more coronavirus infections in Denton County

Public health officials confirmed Monday another 781 Denton County residents had been infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. That marked Denton County Public Health’s largest infection announcement on any day since Feb. 22, 2021. Additionally, the number of people estimated to be actively infected rose Monday to 4,615. That’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy