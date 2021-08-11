Another Denton County resident dead of COVID-19

Buy Now A pile of COVID-19 vaccine shots wait to be administered during a clinic May 5, 2021, at the LaGrone Advanced Technology Complex in Denton. Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Public health officials Wednesday confirmed a woman in her 70s living in unincorporated Denton County had died of COVID-19.

She was the 634th county resident confirmed dead of COVID-19 by Denton County Public Health.

DCPH Wednesday also confirmed another 530 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Denton was the most represented city in the figure with 164 residents infected, which was followed by Lewisville with 95.

Unincorporated Denton County and Carrollton each had another 64 residents included in Wednesday's report.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 5,474 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.