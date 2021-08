Written by Howie with help from Dr Joanna Woodnutt, a UK-based veterinarian, who has read the article and approved its accuracy. What does it take for a newly-adopted dog to join the pack? A simple 3-3-3. It’s a simple, but not easy, formula to help you know what to expect from the new pooch and how to help him or her fit in. Read on and learn about the 3-3-3 rule and some tips from our team that will help you click and bond with your newfound furry friend.