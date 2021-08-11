A Couple’s Home in Australia Is a Canvas for Changing Light

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCentered in a lush garden, the single-level dwelling by Edition Office features softly textured brick and burnished concrete that make for dynamic, glowing interiors. When architect Kim Bridgland was approached by a couple looking to relocate to the Australian gold rush town of Kyneton from an expansive rural property, she was surprised by their ask. "Our clients described themselves as being in the autumn years of their lives," says Bridgland, a co-director of Melbourne-based firm Edition Office. "Conscious of reflecting this, they hoped their new home might capture the qualities of autumnal light, color, and texture."

