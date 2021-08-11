Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Perseids meteor shower to put on show tonight, this week

By Larry D. Curtis, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you enjoy star-gazing, and meteor showers in particular, now is the time. NASA says the peak in mid-August, is likely to be one of the most impressive chances to catch the annual Perseids meteor event for several years. The experts said the night of...

kmyu.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor Showers#Meteors#The University Of Utah#Physics#Instagram A#Swift Tuttle#Sun#Jet Propulsion Laboratory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

The Odds of This Dangerous Asteroid Hitting Earth Just Went Up

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The odds that one of the most hazardous known asteroids might collide with Earth in the coming centuries just went up, though they are still extremely low. There is now a 0.057 percent chance of an impact before 2300, according to a new study that was discussed in a NASA teleconference on Wednesday.
AstronomyScientific American

Massive Machines Are Bringing Giant Exoplanets Down to Earth

About 25 years ago astronomers kicked off what would come to be called the “exoplanet revolution” with the discovery of the first alien world orbiting another sunlike star. As the pace of discovery quickened and new data came pouring in, it became clear that the cosmos is awash in planets—big planets, small planets, planets broiled by their stars or frozen in the outskirts of their systems and, overwhelmingly, planets that in size and orbit are unlike anything we have in the solar system. In the span of just a quarter-century, humankind went from knowing essentially no worlds beyond our solar system to having thousands in our catalogs. Yet even with all this progress, we still remain in the dark about the true nature of most of these worlds—and their possibilities for life. Absent some breakthrough in physics that allows practical interstellar travel, it appears unlikely we will ever visit any exoplanet, let alone several, so definitive answers to our fundamental questions about them have long seemed beyond our reach.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

NASA’s Footage Reveals a “Scorching” North Pole

Perhaps everybody knows that it’s pretty cold at the North Pole, colder than many humans would withstand. But thanks to new footage, that area looks like it’s on fire, when actually, what you’ll see is only an optical illusion caused by an eclipse from June. NASA’s EPIC tool (which stands...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Scientists locate likely origin for the dinosaur-killing asteroid

The asteroid credited with the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago is likely to have originated from the outer half of the solar system’s main asteroid belt, according to new research by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI). Known as the Chicxulub impactor, this large object has an estimated width...
AstronomySpaceRef

Hubble Captures Giant Star on the Edge of Destruction

In celebration of the 31st anniversary of the launching of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers aimed the renowned observatory at a brilliant "celebrity star," one of the brightest stars seen in our galaxy, surrounded by a glowing halo of gas and dust. The price for the monster star's opulence is...
Astronomy6abc

Jupiter to take center stage in night sky this week

The largest planet in the solar system will take center stage in the night sky this week as it appears brighter than any other point in 2021, making it a great opportunity to spot the planet - with or without a telescope. Stargazers that spent time outside last week to...
AstronomyPhys.org

Curiosity Mars rover explores a changing landscape

A new video rings in the rover's ninth year on Mars, letting viewers tour Curiosity's location on a Martian mountain. Images of knobbly rocks and rounded hills are delighting scientists as NASA's Curiosity rover climbs Mount Sharp, a 5-mile-tall (8-kilometer-tall) mountain within the 96-mile-wide (154-kilometer-wide) basin of Mars' Gale Crater. The rover's Mast Camera, or Mastcam, highlights those features in a panorama captured on July 3, 2021 (the 3,167th Martian day, or sol, of the mission).
Astronomyjerseysbest.com

Jersey Skies: How to watch Jupiter and Saturn shine with the full moon

Saturn was at its closest point to us at the beginning of the month, and now this week it is Jupiter’s turn. Jupiter will reach opposition on Aug. 19. It is 373 million miles away from us but still shines brightly in our sky because it is such a large planet. With a diameter of 86,881 miles, its girth is 11 times wider than the Earth.
AstronomyCU Boulder News & Events

Dust storms on Mars play a huge role in drying out the planet

Mars scientists have long suspected that the Red Planet, which was once warm and wet like Earth, has lost most of its water to outer space. Since water is one of the key ingredients for life as we know it, scientists have been trying to understand how long it flowed on Mars and how it was lost.
Astronomyrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Why asteroid Phaethon acts like a comet as it nears the sun

Phaethon, the source of the Geminid meteor shower, has intrigued scientists for years because it's an asteroid that behaves like a comet. New research may reveal the reason why this oddball gets so bright as it approaches the sun. Asteroids and comets both orbit the sun, but asteroids are made...
AstronomyPhys.org

Sights and sounds of a Venus flyby

ESA's Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo spacecraft made a historic Venus flyby earlier this week, passing by the planet within 33 hours of each other and capturing unique imagery and data during the encounter. The ESA/NASA Solar Orbiter spacecraft flew past Venus on 9 August at a distance of 7995 km,...
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Iridescent clouds have rainbow colors

Sky watchers often report seeing rainbow colors in clouds. There are many different kinds of rainbow features you might see associated with clouds, such as halos and colored arcs and even true rainbows. But – if the rainbow-like colors are randomly distributed, and if the sun is nearby in the sky – what you’re seeing is likely an iridescent cloud.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

The Milky Way has a 'broken' arm that could reveal its galactic history

Scientists have found a strange "break" in the spiral arms our Milky Way galaxy that could tell us more about its galactic history. The grouping of young stars and gassy regions is described by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as looking like "a splinter poking out from a plank of wood" from the plane of the spiral Milky Way's arms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy