The shares of ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) fell by over 25% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to the company saying that the demand for its products is slowing down. Wish is also seeing fewer users and active buyers on its platform. Plus the costs increased more than what was expected.