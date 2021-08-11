Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, University Of Arizona Will Require Masks In Classrooms

By Rocio Hernandez Updated: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 - 8:20pm
kjzz.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll three of Arizona's public universities will require masks in classrooms and other indoor settings. The schools made separate announcements on Wednesday. Arizona State University was the first public university in the state to require masks after an executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey and new state law banning mask mandates in public colleges and universities were passed. Prior to this, ASU was only strongly recommending masks.

kjzz.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#Lumberjacks#Ua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CollegesGovernment Technology

University of Arizona CISO: Not Just Tech, but Human Behavior

About 20 years ago, before she was the University of Arizona’s chief information security officer and deputy CIO, Lanita Collette worked as an archaeologist for the Navajo Nation as part of a training program for Indigenous students at Northern Arizona University. In the field, she increasingly uncovered something unexpected – a drive to work in information technology.
Collegesazarts.gov

University of Arizona Poetry Center to Administer Statewide Poetry Recitation Competition

Every year, approximately 3 million students from high schools across the country, including nearly 50,000 Arizona students, participate in Poetry Out Loud, a poetry recitation contest organized by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. This year, The University of Arizona Poetry Center will oversee the program in Arizona, taking over statewide administration duties from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the State of Arizona, which has administered the program since 2008.
CollegesPosted by
KGAB AM 650

University of Wyoming to Require Masks Indoors

The University of Wyoming will require masks indoors through at least Sept. 20, the college announced Wednesday. The indoor mask requirement does not apply to people alone in their offices and private spaces, and there are medical exceptions. UW President Ed Seidel also has some discretion to consider lifting the...
Illinois StateWTVW

Which Illinois universities are requiring masks

ST. LOUIS– The start of a new college semester is drawing near for millions across the country. Last year the school year started with remote classes for many. The publication University Business says while many higher education institutions hoped to be mask-free this year, they are choosing to mandate face coverings for all. That is also the new recommendation from the CDC.
Tucson, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Terracon Foundation Awards Grant to University of Arizona College of Engineering

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Terracon Foundation announced a $10,000 university grant to the University of Arizona (UA) College of Engineering / Department of Civil and Architectural Engineering and Mechanics to fund two $5,000 scholarships for graduate students with an interest in geotechnical engineering, including materials and structural-related areas, to ensure they have the resources to successfully complete their studies.
Educationthecentersquare.com

Ducey’s request that school districts follow state law met with backlash

(The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey's office has sent letters to two Arizona school districts, Peoria Unified and Catalina Foothills, demanding they “immediately rescind” their policy of quarantining unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 because the policy breaks state law. Kaitlin Harrier, education policy adviser to the governor, wrote that...
EducationNewswise

Arizona State University and Encantos Partner to Reimagine Elementary Education for Kids

Newswise — August 9, 2021 -- With a shared vision to inspire kids to learn 21st-century skills, Arizona State University and Encantos, the global story-teaching platform, today announced at the ASU+GSV Summit a groundbreaking partnership to launch a first-of-its-kind elementary curriculum partnership that inspires students with next generation skills through culturally relevant, exploratory digital learning and print material.
CollegesTucson Weekly

University of Arizona Will Return to In-Person Learning for the Fall

University of Arizona officials are urging students and staff to get vaccinated and mask. as they prepare to welcome students in two weeks to all in-person campus courses. “We recognize the challenges presented to all of us by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the lineages of SARS-CoV-2 to that we dealt with last academic year, and which is now the dominant strain in the United States,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins at the press briefing Monday morning. “This is a very critical moment. I know many of us relaxed over the summer, and we began to think that the pandemic was well behind us.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy