A 10-year-old girl from Colorado has died after contracting the plague. Her death is the first to be attributed to the plague in Colorado since 2015. She passed away earlier this month. CBS 4 Denver reported that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment identified plague in Huerfano, Adams, San Miguel, El Paso, Boulder and La Plata counties. The plague is generally carried by fleas, though how exactly the girl came to be infected is still under investigation. “We are so sad for the loss of this young Coloradan and our deepest condolences go to the family,” Dr Jennifer...