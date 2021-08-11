Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Coming to Switch as a Timed Console Exclusive

By Jeremy Peeples on August 11, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJet Set Radio has been long dormant – despite the franchise’s two entries being top-shelf. Last year, it was announced that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk was coming to PC and aimed to offer a similar blend of grinding, tricks, paint, and funk music – but for modern devices. Nintendo’s August 11 Indie World event started off with the announcement that this game wasn’t just coming to consoles – but it’s coming to the Switch first with a week of console exclusivity. This means that Switch owners will be able to enjoy this game wherever they are and can enjoy it on a TV or on the go. We also now know that it will be released in 2022 – so while a quarter wasn’t released, at least we have something to act as a guidepost for its eventual release.

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consoles#Jet Set Radio#Bomb Rush Cyberfunk#Indie World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Console Exclusive Hit With Major Delay Right Before Release

An upcoming Xbox console exclusive -- coming to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X -- has been hit with a major delay right before release. More specifically, developer TwistedRed has announced that Exomecha -- a free-to-play, first-person shooter multiplayer game previously scheduled to release this month -- has been delayed to Q1 2022, which is to say to the window of January 1 to March 31.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Will Splitgate be coming to Nintendo Switch too?

Splitgate has made a pretty huge impact over the last few years. Slowly growing its player base, it's now crushing concurrent player records and making a name for itself in its open beta. T. his has allowed hundreds of thousands of players to join in and it has also caused...
Video GamesIGN

The Best PlayStation Exclusives of All Time

When Steve Race stepped up to the podium at E3 in 1995 and revealed the original PlayStation’s price point, Sony instantly became a dominant force in the video game industry. 25-plus years later, PlayStation’s first-party exclusives have inspired joy, sorrow, elation, rage, and more. So we took a look at every first-party game that Sony ever released, and trimmed away all but the 10 best.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Monster Crown coming to Switch in October

SOEDESCO and Studio Aurum today revealed the final release date for Monster Crown, their new monster taming RPG. It’ll be making its way to Switch on October 12. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Unravel Crown Island’s dark story as you create your own monster legacy....
Video GamesT3.com

There are more Sony PS5 consoles coming but is it enough?

The Sony PS5 launched in November 2020 but, nine months later, it’s still nearly impossible to get your hands on one. This shortage has largely been put down to an international shortage of semiconductors – the same issue that has affected everything from graphics cards to motor cars. Despite this,...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Insurgency: Sandstorm Coming to Consoles on September 29

Update: It’s now confirmed that Insurgency: Sandstorm will arrive on both Xbox One and PS4 consoles on September 29. Check out the official Console Reveal Trailer, published today. It appears that some retailers have leaked the console release date of Insurgency: Sandstorm. New World Interactive’s multiplayer tactical first-person shooter video...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

When is Iron Harvest coming to consoles?

Top-down strategy games are hard to come by on PlayStation and Xbox systems, so it’s always a surprise to get a game like Iron Harvest on these controller-based platforms. The mouse and keyboard are obviously the preferred methods to play this genre, but with Iron Harvest’s console ports, the game will be more accessible for those who like to sit back on the couch. Developer King Art Games has announced the release window for Iron Harvest, and it’s soon.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Super Hiking League DX races to Switch, other consoles next week

Brazilian developer Bit Ink Studios (which is actually solo developer Mario Azevedo) and publisher QUByte Interactive have announced that Super Hiking League DX is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 10, 2021, and it will retail for an economical $4.99 on the Switch eShop. The game offers vertical platforming races against another player or AI, and it involves combat and an elastic hookshot for wacky physics antics. There is a single-player story mode as well, where hikers must collect magic gems in an effort to stop an evil wizard from exacting a plan to make the world perfectly flat.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Night Mode Is Coming to Xbox Consoles and Controllers

When you start up a brand new game, there are often some personal settings players like to adjust. Throw on the subtitles, invert the y axis, select the right button mapping, and bump the brightness way up. That’s how your ol’ pal Zane games. However, when it comes to the...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New free Xbox games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Megan Spurr, Community Lead at the Xbox Game Pass team has today revealed more details about the new free Xbox games that will be coming to the Xbox Games Pass subscription service. The new games feature some dead gods, some not-so-dead gods, driving and skating, and more. In a few days time Curse of the Dead Gods will be available on Cloud, Console, and PC and will be available to play from August 5th 2021 onwards.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X vs. Nintendo Switch: Which console is right for you?

Console gaming is hot right now, and that means it’s the perfect time to pick up a PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch — if you can find one, at any rate. But choosing one of the three systems may seem a little daunting. The PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch are three very different systems, with three very different game libraries and, potentially, three very different prices.
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

An Amiga 500 mini console is coming in 2022

Retro Games has announced the latest games system to get on the ‘mini’ revival: the Amiga 500. An officially licenced product, the A500 Mini promises a return to the glory days of 16-bit home computing, with 25 Amiga games built in, and the potential to add more via a USB stick. While it looks like the Amiga 500, Retro Games points out that the hardware offers the “perfect emulation” of the A1200’s Advanced Graphic Architecture too.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Jet Set Radio Spiritual Successor Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Launches in 2022

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is the spiritual successor to the cult classic Jet Set Radio and today Team Reptile has announced an estimated release window of 2022. The most surprising news is that the game is exclusive to Switch and Steam for 1 week when it launches. It'll come to other platforms afterwards but it's a strange exclusive move for such a short time.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Tales of Arise Demo Coming to Consoles Next Week

The latest in the Tales series is just a month away, and players have been eagerly awaiting their turn to dive into the epic RPG series once more. For many hoping to get a closer look at the gameplay, Bandai Namco has players covered with the upcoming demo. This will be available for all consoles the title it releasing on in order to give players a taste of what they can look forward to prior to launch. The length and details have not been stated so it will be exciting to check it out when it goes live next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy