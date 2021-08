The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised the Covid vaccine rollout should be extended to include 16 and 17-year-olds after reviewing the latest data.Ministers have accepted the recommendation and the NHS is making preparations to start giving first doses to about 1.4 million children.Sixteen-year-olds will be offered a first coronavirus jab in the coming weeks and will not need the consent of their parents to get a vaccine.Officials close to the programme said that under current UK guidance, if a child is able to understand the risks and benefits of any medical treatment then they can...