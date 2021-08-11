Cancel
Mohave County, AZ

County Fire and Fireworks Prohibition Lifted for Areas Below 4,000 Feet

By The Bee News
thebee.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (August 11, 2021) – The Outdoor Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition enacted by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on May 10 of this year, for unincorporated areas of the County below 4,000 feet in elevation, has been lifted and is now effective. (as of 8am on August 9.) The Prohibition for unincorporated areas of the County above 4,000 feet in elevation was lifted at 8 a.m., July 26, 2021.

Mohave County, AZ
