Central Carolina Technical College names Dr. Jeffery Thomas as new Vice President for Academic Affairs

6 days ago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Carolina Technical College is pleased to announce Dr. Jeffery A. Thomas as the college's new vice president for Academic Affairs. Thomas comes to Central Carolina with more than 25 years of experience in community and technical colleges working with faculty, staff, administrators and students to create opportunities for growth and personal attainment. "I am pleased to be at CCTC and bring my skills and experience to the college," Thomas said. "My goal is to continue the tremendous work of Central Carolina in meeting the needs of students and industry and to continue to create programming that improves our ability to serve our communities. I am most excited to see students linked up with opportunities in education that will fundamentally change their lives." After nearly a decade as an instructor of history and anthropology, Thomas is taking what he learned in those positions and applying it as a college administrator. He looks to understand the needs of both the students and the community and find a way to match the two. Thomas has worked at numerous colleges across the countryincluding Community College at Allegheny College, Miami Dade College, Northland Community and Technical College and Northland Pioneer College. He also participated in the Fulbright Community College Administrator's Program in Russia, the Aspen Institute Wye Dean's Seminar and the Achieving the Dream Data Summit. Thomas holds a doctorate in history from Texas Tech University, a master's in history from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor's degree in American Studies from Eckerd College. About Central Carolina Technical College Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more: cctech.edu.

