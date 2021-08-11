Cancel
Kennebunk, ME

Kennebunk Land Trust to host Summer Social

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEBUNK — Have you heard the distinctive hoot of a Barred Owl or the call of the Maine Loon? Ever wonder what they're saying?. Kennebunk Land Trust has announced its Annual Meeting and Summer Social guest speaker is Dan Gardoqui, a local bird whisperer, educator, and Principal at Lead with Nature. Dan was recently featured on News Center Maine's 207 program. He will share how to deepen your relationship with birds by better understanding what they're telling you. KLT would like to thank and recognize its Corporate Principal Sponsor, Kennebunk Savings.

