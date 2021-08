After being drafted 6th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019, Jarrett Culver has been traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal for Patrick Beverley. He never really had a chance to get his feet on the ground in Minnesota. Playing in 97 games over the course of two seasons, he only found himself in the starting rotation 42 times and averaged 7.8 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds.