NASA recalculates the odds (low, whew!) of asteroid Bennu striking Earth

We present far-infrared (FIR) spectroscopy of supernova remnants (SNRs) based on the archival data of the Infrared Space Observatory ($ISO$) taken with the Long Wavelength Spectrometer (LWS). Our sample includes previously unpublished profiles of line and continuum spectra for 20 SNRs in the Galaxy and Magellanic Clouds. In several SNRs including G21.5-0.9, G29.7-0.3, the Crab Nebula, and G320.4-1.2, we find evidence for broad [O I], [O III], [N II], and [C II] lines with velocity dispersions up to a few 10$^3$ km s$^{-1}$, indicating that they are associated with high-velocity SN ejecta. Our detection of Doppler-broadened atomic emission lines and a bright FIR continuum hints at the presence of newly formed dust in SN ejecta. For G320.4-1.2, we present the first estimate of an ejecta-dust mass of 0.1 - 0.2 M$_\odot$, which spatially coincides with the broad line emission, by applying a blackbody model fit with components of the SNR and background emission. Our sample includes raster maps of 63, 145 $\mu$m [O I] and 158 $\mu$m [C II] lines toward SNRs Kes 79, CTB 109, and IC 443. Based on these line intensities, we suggest interacting shock types in these SNRs. Finally, we compare our LWS spectra of our sample SNRs with the spectra of several HII regions, and discuss their FIR line intensity ratios and continuum properties. Follow-up observations with modern instruments (e.g. $JWST$ and $SOFIA$) with higher spatial and spectral resolution are encouraged for an extensive study of the SN ejecta and the SN dust.