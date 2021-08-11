Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

NASA recalculates the odds (low, whew!) of asteroid Bennu striking Earth

By Daniel Clery
Science Now
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark the date: 24 September 2182. That’s the day, according to a study released today, that a half-kilometer-wide asteroid called Bennu—recently visited by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft—has the greatest chance of colliding with Earth in the next 300 years. The researchers behind the NASA-sponsored study emphasize that the risk of an impact remains very small—one in 2700, or 0.037%—and that, armed with the wealth of data from OSIRIS-REx’s 2 years orbiting the asteroid, they now know much more about it and the risk it poses.

www.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Near Earth Asteroid#Osiris Rex Spacecraft#Osiris Rex#The Solar System#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Icarus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Planets
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Nuclear scientists hail US fusion breakthrough

Nuclear scientists using lasers the size of three football fields said Tuesday they had generated a huge amount of energy from fusion, possibly offering hope for the development of a new clean energy source. Experts focused their giant array of almost 200 laser beams onto a tiny spot to create a mega blast of energy -- eight times more than they had ever done in the past. Although the energy only lasted for a very short time -- just 100 trillionths of a second -- it took scientists closer to the holy grail of fusion ignition, the moment when they are creating more energy than they are using. "This result is a historic advance for inertial confinement fusion research," said Kim Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which operates the National Ignition Facility in California, where the experiment took place this month.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Space collision: Chinese satellite got whacked by hunk of Russian rocket in March

Yunhai 1-02's wounds are not self-inflicted. In March, the U.S. Space Force's 18th Space Control Squadron (18SPCS) reported the breakup of Yunhai 1-02, a Chinese military satellite that launched in September 2019. It was unclear at the time whether the spacecraft had suffered some sort of failure — an explosion in its propulsion system, perhaps — or if it had collided with something in orbit.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Hubble Captures Outstanding Image of a “Furnace” Galaxy

It’s only a matter of months until the Hubble telescope that’s operated by NASA and the ESA will be replaced by the next-generation James Webb Telescope. Even so, Hubble still seems to have some important things to prove. The over-three-decades-old space telescope astonishes the world once again for capturing a...
Earth ScienceNature.com

A staggering store of water is revealed in Earth’s crust

Modelling work shows that crustal groundwater accounts for more water than the world’s ice caps and glaciers. The depths of Earth’s crust hold a huge volume of ancient, salty water that has been undetected until now. Grant Ferguson at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada, and his colleagues calculated...
Aerospace & Defensespacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Explores Changing Landscape

(NASA) – Images of knobbly rocks and rounded hills are delighting scientists as NASA’s Curiosity rover climbs Mount Sharp, a 5-mile-tall (8-kilometer-tall) mountain within the 96-mile-wide (154-kilometer-wide) basin of Mars’ Gale Crater. The rover’s Mast Camera, or Mastcam, highlights those features in a panorama captured on July 3, 2021 (the...
Astronomynationalgeographic.com

How the hunt for a 'missing planet' revealed asteroids in our solar system

In the early 19th century, Giuseppe Piazzi and a group of astronomers called the Celestial Police turned their telescopes towards the sky in search of a missing planet between Mars and Jupiter. What they discovered instead was something unexpected—not a lone planet but many smaller objects that would later be classified as the first asteroids. Today, scientists use data from spacecraft missions to get a better look at the surface of asteroids and study their compositions.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Audacy

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewsleader.net

NASA Jet Propulsion Lab works with OSU on Venus exploration project

(STILLWATER, Oklahoma, Aug. 16, 2021) — For centuries, astronomers and scientists have wondered about the conditions on Venus. Now, students from Oklahoma State University are working with NASA on ways to finally answer some of the burning questions surrounding Earth’s sister planet. One of the brightest objects in the night...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Clues to the Formation of Our Solar System — “Found in the Closest Star-Forming Cloud to Earth”

“Our solar system was most likely formed in a giant molecular cloud together with a young stellar cluster, and one or more supernova events from some massive stars in this cluster contaminated the gas, which turned into the sun and its planetary system,” said Douglas N. C. Lin, professor emeritus of astronomy and astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz. New multi-wavelength observations of the Ophiuchus star-forming region reveal interactions between clouds of star-forming gas and radionuclides produced in a nearby cluster of young stars. “Although this scenario has been suggested in the past,” Lin added, “the strength of this paper is to use multi-wavelength observations and a sophisticated statistical analysis to deduce a quantitative measurement of the model’s likelihood.”
Astronomyfoxsanantonio.com

Scientists say Saturn may have 'fuzzy' core

Researchers have detected a rippling within Saturn's rings that scientists determine that the planet may be "fuzzy" at its core. Rather than solid rock, Saturn's core is likely what scientists refer to as "fuzzy," or a slushy mix of ice, rock and metallic fluids, according to CNN. A study on...
AstronomyPhys.org

Cracking a mystery of massive black holes and quasars with supercomputer simulations

At the center of galaxies, like our own Milky Way, lie massive black holes surrounded by spinning gas. Some shine brightly, with a continuous supply of fuel, while others go dormant for millions of years, only to reawaken with a serendipitous influx of gas. It remains largely a mystery how gas flows across the universe to feed these massive black holes.
Astronomyairspacemag.com

Perspectives on UAP From Across the Atlantic

Last week the German Aerospace Society held a workshop to discuss the search for extraterrestrial intelligent life and whether a recently released Pentagon report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena—the new preferred name for UFOs—should change our outlook in this regard. Invited speakers were Massimo Teodorani, an astrophysicist and book author from Italy, Hakan Kayal, a remote sensing expert from the German AeroSpace Center, and myself.
AstronomyPosted by
Popular Science

Saturn has a slushy core and rings that wiggle

In the past, astronomers believed Saturn had a rocky core hidden at the center of its mostly gaseous mass. But new research shows that, rather than a solid chunk of rock, Saturn’s heart is a “slushy” and “fuzzy” mixture of ice, rock, hydrogen, and helium. Constant trembling in Saturn’s body...
AstronomyPhys.org

Global trio of orbiters shows small dust storms help dry out Mars

By combining observations from three international spacecraft at Mars, scientists were able to show that regional dust storms play a huge role in drying out the Red Planet. Dust storms heat up higher altitudes of the cold Martian atmosphere, preventing water vapor from freezing as usual and allowing it to reach farther up. In the higher reaches of Mars, where the atmosphere is sparse, water molecules are left vulnerable to ultraviolet radiation, which breaks them up into their lighter components of hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen, which is the lightest element, is easily lost to space, with oxygen either escaping or settling back to the surface.
AstronomyPhys.org

Recordings of the magnetic field from 9,000 years ago teach us about the magnetic field today

International research by Tel Aviv University, the Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia, Rome, and the University of California San Diego uncovered findings regarding the magnetic field that prevailed in the Middle East between approximately 10,000 and 8,000 years ago. Researchers examined pottery and burnt flints from archeological sites in Jordan, on which the magnetic field during that time period was recorded. Information about the magnetic field during prehistoric times can affect our understanding of the magnetic field today, which has been showing a weakening trend that has been cause for concern among climate and environmental researchers.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

NASA Mars helicopter’s next flight carries ‘substantial risk’

Fresh from snapping an image of the Perseverance rover on the Martian surface, NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter is about to take its 12th flight over the red planet in a mission that the space agency says carries “substantial risk.”. The plucky helicopter has already exceeded expectations at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory...
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Spectroscopic Study of Supernova Remnants with the Infrared Space Observatory

We present far-infrared (FIR) spectroscopy of supernova remnants (SNRs) based on the archival data of the Infrared Space Observatory ($ISO$) taken with the Long Wavelength Spectrometer (LWS). Our sample includes previously unpublished profiles of line and continuum spectra for 20 SNRs in the Galaxy and Magellanic Clouds. In several SNRs including G21.5-0.9, G29.7-0.3, the Crab Nebula, and G320.4-1.2, we find evidence for broad [O I], [O III], [N II], and [C II] lines with velocity dispersions up to a few 10$^3$ km s$^{-1}$, indicating that they are associated with high-velocity SN ejecta. Our detection of Doppler-broadened atomic emission lines and a bright FIR continuum hints at the presence of newly formed dust in SN ejecta. For G320.4-1.2, we present the first estimate of an ejecta-dust mass of 0.1 - 0.2 M$_\odot$, which spatially coincides with the broad line emission, by applying a blackbody model fit with components of the SNR and background emission. Our sample includes raster maps of 63, 145 $\mu$m [O I] and 158 $\mu$m [C II] lines toward SNRs Kes 79, CTB 109, and IC 443. Based on these line intensities, we suggest interacting shock types in these SNRs. Finally, we compare our LWS spectra of our sample SNRs with the spectra of several HII regions, and discuss their FIR line intensity ratios and continuum properties. Follow-up observations with modern instruments (e.g. $JWST$ and $SOFIA$) with higher spatial and spectral resolution are encouraged for an extensive study of the SN ejecta and the SN dust.
AstronomyWRAL

Ripples in Saturn's rings reveal planet's 'fuzzy' core

CNN — A rippling detected within the rings around Saturn has helped scientists determine that the giant planet may be "fuzzy" at its core. Previously, researchers believed Saturn's core was rocky. But data gathered by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which orbited the ringed planet for 13 years before intentionally plunging into its atmosphere in 2017, suggests a larger core than previously estimated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy