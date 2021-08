Cable’s downside carries the potential to visit the 1.3700 zone in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “After trading in a relatively quiet manner for a few days, GBP lurched lower and closed at a 1-month low of 1.3750 (-0.65%). While the rapid decline appears to be running ahead of itself, the weakness GBP could test the major support at 1.3700 first before stabilization can be expected. The next support at 1.3670 is unlikely to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.3775 followed by 1.3800.”