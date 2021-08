VOLBEAT's latest single, "Wait A Minute My Girl", has topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart. The song is the Danish/American band's ninth No. 1 song on the chart, and ties AEROSMITH for the artist with at least nine songs that have topped the Billboard chart. VOLBEAT previously shared its music video for "Wait A Minute My Girl" directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of AWESOME+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan and animation by Steve Yeung. AWESOME+modest is an animation studio based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in mixed media techniques. They most recently created all of the animation in the HBO documentary miniseries "The Lady And The Dale", Marvel's "Behind The Mask" and Showtime's "The One And Only Dick Gregory".