Ennis, MT

Two hikers sustain minor injuries in grizzly encounter

Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 6 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear injured two people in an encounter southeast of Ennis, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks reported Wednesday. Two men were hiking with a dog off trail in the Bear Creek area around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when they encountered a grizzly bear sow with cubs at close range. The hikers used bear spray to defend themselves. They sustained minor injuries from the encounter and were able to hike out without assistance.

www.bozemandailychronicle.com

