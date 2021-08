❉ Jane and Barton’s first album in 40 years is as beautiful and idiosyncratic as the first one was. You do know something by Jane and Barton, you really do. You might not think you do but within seconds of hearing It’s A Fine Day it will come back to you, one way or another. One of the strangest and most fragile songs to ever become an indie hit, it has been remixed so many times that Edward Barton claims the only line that hasn’t been reused is “we will have salad”. The most famous version is by Opus III but you may also recognise the tune from the fact that Kylie’s Confide In Me took the melody for the string arrangement (for which Barton is now credited as a co-writer). It’s so weirdly ubiquitous that you sometimes forget just how odd a song it is.