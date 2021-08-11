Cancel
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls pause around $1,750 amid quiet start to Thursday

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold clings to strong recovery gains on Wednesday. Renewed USD weakness helped XAU/USD gain traction in American session. Benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2%. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the strongest rebound in three months near $1,750 during a subdued start to Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal benefited from the US dollar weakness, as well as risk-on mood the previous day before a lack of major directives limited the commodity’s moves.

