Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls pause around $1,750 amid quiet start to Thursday

USD’s pullback, covid concerns keep gold price buoyed ahead of Fed minutes. Gold price advances towards $1800 but the rebound in yields poses a risk. After a temporary breather on Tuesday, bulls are back in the game this Wednesday, driving gold price closer towards the $1800 mark. The US dollar has paused its two-day uptrend, as the risk sentiment is improving, despite the looming fears over the coronavirus spread on the global economic recovery. Traders are repositioning heading towards the July Fed meeting’s minutes due on the cards at 1800 GMT. The Fed minutes is likely to provide fresh insights on the US central bank’s tapering plans. Looking ahead, the rebound in the Treasury yields could limit the upside attempts in gold price.