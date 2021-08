As the delta variant puts COVID-19 cases on the rise again—mostly among unvaccinated populations—state and local mandates requiring proof of vaccination and/or face coverings to dine indoors also are on the rise. Dr. Vishnu Chundi and Dr. Stephen Ondra from the Chicago Medical Society join Larry Lynch, the Association’s SVP, Science & Industry, to provide the science behind the effectiveness of these precautions. Operators can use this information to develop consistent and effective messaging to explain their restaurants’ mandated policy and their efforts to keep employees and guests safe when dining indoors.