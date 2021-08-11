Half Speed – “Did I Imagine Everything?”
“Did I Imagine Everything?” is a hypnotic pop gem from Half Speed, the project of Australian musician Ben Corbett. Hazy guitars and a pulsing bass line accompany gentle vocals, singing aptly of daydreams and lazy memories. “If nothing is real then I’ve lost my mind,” Corbett sings into the enchanting chorus, asking “did I imagine everything?” amidst trickling guitars and serene synth touches. The track touts a strong melodic pull and dreamily consuming production throughout.www.obscuresound.com
