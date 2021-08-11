Cancel
Music

Half Speed – “Did I Imagine Everything?”

obscuresound.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Did I Imagine Everything?” is a hypnotic pop gem from Half Speed, the project of Australian musician Ben Corbett. Hazy guitars and a pulsing bass line accompany gentle vocals, singing aptly of daydreams and lazy memories. “If nothing is real then I’ve lost my mind,” Corbett sings into the enchanting chorus, asking “did I imagine everything?” amidst trickling guitars and serene synth touches. The track touts a strong melodic pull and dreamily consuming production throughout.

www.obscuresound.com

#Australian
Musicobscuresound.com

Peacebone – “Arcane”

The first single from Peacebone‘s upcoming album Métanoïa, “Arcane” envelops with an intriguing, swampy allure. The track’s “when will I see you again?” chorus enthralls with fuzzy psych-rock appeal. The ensuing verses contract with striking charm, exuding a lushly inviting vein of more folk-centric psychedelia. A sweltering vocal escalation in the final minute leads a fantastic finale, capping off the track with a consuming fervor.
Musicobscuresound.com

Lennin Ledesma & TJB – “Living in the Past”

The closing track on Lennin Ledesma and TJB‘s fantastic VIDA EP, “Living in the Past” soulfully embodies the collaborators’ bright talents. TJB’s instrumentation is hauntingly nostalgic; a ghostly backing organ glides alongside enchanting vocal samples (fit for a Tarantino film) and smooth guitars. Lennin’s vocal delivery captivates, touting both patient retrospection and intense double time raps, telling of “how many of his feelings have him stuck living in the past.” VIDA marks their second EP.
Musicobscuresound.com

Seven Purple Tigers – “Ignorance Is Blitz”

“Ignorance Is Blitz” is the latest from Seven Purple Tigers, showing a catchy guitar-fronted rock sound within “a look back on a relationship gone awry.” Echoing a stylish aesthetic reminiscent of early ’00s post-punk revival, with radio-friendly appeal in the vein of Editors and Franz Ferdinand, “Ignorance Is Blitz” rides on accessible, confident production. The “to end, yet again,” punctuating hook excels with its energy, as does the escalating bridge, particularly the “fools rushing in,” segment around the three-minute turn.
Musicobscuresound.com

Lazy Scorsese – “Medicine Man 2.0”

Minneapolis-based band Lazy Scorsese unveil a funky, synth-tinged sound with psychedelic intrigue throughout their track “Medicine Man 2.0.” The release is a spin on a previously released track, from 2016, “upgraded with a dance/funk makeover.” Netherlands-based artist paprikaworm created its music video, above. Spacey synths bristle amidst the beginnings of...
Musicobscuresound.com

Premiere: Said Sara – “Bleedways” (video)

Released today, the video for Said Sara‘s “Bleedways” captures the track’s captivating mood and brooding character. The black-and-white visuals convey several striking scenes, from nocturnal rainfalls and industrial cityscapes to slice-of-life photography. The particular refrain — “states of waste / and to what lengths to strikethrough life?” — captures a feeling of suffocation within society, and resonates poignantly with the imagery presented.
Portland, ORobscuresound.com

Tango Alpha Tango – “You’ll Be Something”

Unfolding from a yearning, mellow acoustical vibe into a shimmering, anthemic finale, “You’ll Be Something” is a memorable track released today from Tango Alpha Tango, a band from Portland, OR. The primary initial refrain exudes a melancholic lingering, speaking of loss — “you’ll be something to somebody someday I can see / if you’re gonna spend your love don’t waste a cent on me.” The quaint, guitar-set backdrop accompanies the vocal melody with warmness. Past the two-minute mark, a shimmering backing evolves into doses of atmospheric guitar and haunting acoustics, leading into a firmly satisfying conclusion.
Musicobscuresound.com

Fried Dough – “Low Cut”

“Low Cut” shows another consuming sound from Fried Dough, the Toronto-based project impressing previously with the tracks “Pushy” and “Bones.” The second single in Fried Dough’s latest series of releases, “Low Cut” struts a steadily evolving soundscape, with a late-night, film noir feeling. The initial verses are led by a spoken-word somberness, alongside piano and a lo-fi hip-hop rhythm. The vocals rise emotively during the chorus, also expansive in its overall atmosphere with chilling textural additions. “Low Cut” is another memorable one from Fried Dough.
Musicobscuresound.com

Ryan Manchester – “Closer”

A stirring track out today from Ryan Manchester, “Closer” evolves from passionate folk into an aesthetically intriguing second half, adorned by atmospheric synths. The beginnings are quaint, with emotive vocals and trickling acoustics, though expanding briskly — with percussive entries and plucky guitar expansion — as the first minute concludes. The two-minute mark commences an engrossing, captivating shift. Ghostly acoustics accompany the vocal change, with the second half flourishing with synth arps and an overall invigorating spacey soundscape, with shades of Oneohtrix Point Never. “Closer” thoroughly captivates.
Musicedmidentity.com

Fatboy Slim Reminds Us that ‘Everybody Loves a Mixtape’ with New Series

Fatboy Slim provides the perfect soundtrack to welcome you home to the dancefloor with the first of 12 mixtapes in his new series. Renowned British DJ/producer Fatboy Slim is the personification of what it means to be dedicated not just to the art of music creation but also to the craft of music mixing. Now, he has released an energetic new mixtape series on Apple Music, YouTube, and Mixcloud. Aptly titled Welcome Home, this kicks off a 12-week mixtape series campaign – Everybody Loves a Mixtape, a celebration of music and camaraderie. And man, do the tracks on this specially curated batch of music generate that full sentiment inside of you when you take the full tour of these sounds. Each week, that feeling will be built upon further with a new mixtape from Fatboy Slim dropping every Friday, leading up to his big “We’ve Come A Long Long Way Together” tour which begins on November 4.
Musiccaliforniarocker.com

Dean Wareham Lets the Music Talk with New Track ‘The Past Is Our Plaything’

Dean Wareham has released “The Past Is Our Plaything,” a lilting, melodic track and accompanying video from his upcoming album, I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A. The new track, “The Past Is Our Plaything,” which takes on a ’60s folk sensibility, was written following Wareham’s read of the book The Man In the Red Coat by Julian Barnes. The new album, I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A. will release in October via Double Feature Records.
Musicriffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Aug. 17

Whether you’re listening to coming-of-age dream-pop from Loyal Lobos, hypnotizing melodies from Cherry Glazerr or adrenaline-boosting riffs from Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, this week’s selections are a treat for the ears. We round out the best songs of the week with Basement Revolver, Crooked Teeth and Deep Throat Choir.
MusicPopMatters

‘Preacher’s Sigh & Potion’ Lacks the Swagger of Matthew Dear’s Best Records

Let’s face it: not every album deserves to come out of the vault. Not every collection of unreleased demos needs to be released as a long-player. But in an age where art is driven by marketability, you really can’t expect artists to hide their outtakes forever. The least you can do is hope that the outtakes add depth to the artist’s storyline and provide a more personal glimpse into their creative process.
Musicguitar.com

Meet Ruby Guitars: catalogue-inspired instruments with handcrafted playability

“My parents always used to play a lot of guitar music to me and my siblings when we were very young. We’d listen to punk and new wave records when we ate breakfast. My dad also had a weird 60s unbranded acoustic lying around. I still have it; it has a weird green pickguard which looks like mouldy bread. I first picked it up when I was six and tried to make noises which sounded nice. I probably failed, but it was enough to convince my parents to buy me my own 3/4-sized electric guitar for my seventh birthday, and I didn’t really look back from there.”
Rock MusicStereogum

Album Of The Week: Wolves In The Throne Room Primordial Arcana

The veteran black metal wanderers Wolves In The Throne Room formed in Olympia, a beautiful little college town that also happens to be Washington’s state capital. Olympia has a lot of thrift shops and seafood restaurants. It’s a bougie place with hippie signifiers and a vague sense of encroaching methiness. K Records and Kill Rock Stars are both based in Olympia, and Kurt Cobain lived there for a while. Rancid wrote one of their best songs about wanting to get back to Olympia. A lot of great indie and punk bands have called Olympia home over the years: Bikini Kill, Sleater-Kinney, Bratmobile, Beat Happening, the Microphones, G.L.O.S.S. But as proud as that history may be, Wolves In The Throne Room are not a part of any Olympia tradition. They are part of something else.
Musicobscuresound.com

Disaster Relief – “Back Into It”

Back Into It touts a range of soulful, funky jams from Disaster Relief, the project formed in 2018 by Michigan-based producer, songwriter, and guitarist Darrin James. Back Into It represents Disaster Relief’s second full-length album. The self-titled 2018 debut caught our ear, especially the track “Dorian DeLorian” with its excellent infusion of soulful brass, guitar, and organ. Back Into It delivers similar goodness, quickly apparent by the self-titled opener. Spurts of brass and organ glide alongside a funky, easily consuming rhythm section to lead the first half. The second half is especially impressive with the expansion of guitars amidst the intense brassy elongation. From there, the release enamors with its funky charisma.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Gwenifer Raymond on American primitive fingerstyle, spooky tunings and the morbid potential of the acoustic guitar

Gwenifer Raymond’s rich, powerful solo acoustic instrumental music first took flight with her debut album, You Never Were Much Of A Dancer. A 13-song flurry of acoustic guitar and banjo compositions – very much in the vein of the big hitters of American primitive, John Fahey and Jack Rose – the set was a riveting demonstration of her often-blistering playing.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Eleanor Buckland (of Lula Wiles) Debuts New Single “Static”

This fall, Eleanor Buckland, one-third of the Boston folk trio Lula Wiles, is sharing her full-length solo debut, You Don’t Have To Know. On her latest effort, she’s departing from her group’s traditional acoustic folk sound and making her first foray into the world of indie rock. She debuted the new sound last month with her lead single, “Don’t Look Down,” and today she’s back with the follow-up, “Static,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
MusicPunknews.org

Check out the new album by Cinema Cinema!

Today, we are PSYCHED to debut the new album by Cinema Cinema! This album will melt your brain, baby!. Composed of cousins vocalist/guitarist Ev Gold and drummer Paul Claro, the band makes a lot of wild music. In the past, that has taken the form of skull-splitting, jagged-hardcore. But, they've been evolvign and warping, and their new album, CCXMDII is the freakiest one yet. Hell, it opens with an 18-minute abstract sound warp. The band gets far out here, and drift into free-jazz, ambient soundscapes, acoustic wisps, and even a little bit of extreme industrial. The even brought in hornsman Matt Darriau of The Klezmatics for an improv-track. They are swinging for the fences on this monster.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

36 New Songs Out Today

LOTIC - "COME UNTO ME" Lotic (aka J'Kerian Morgan) will follow 2018's Power (released on the now-defunct Tri Angle Records) with her new album Water, due out October 29 via her own new label Houndstooth. The first single is "Come Unto Me," an appealing dose of experimental, atmospheric pop. --

