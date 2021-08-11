Half Speed – “Did I Imagine Everything?”

Fatboy Slim provides the perfect soundtrack to welcome you home to the dancefloor with the first of 12 mixtapes in his new series. Renowned British DJ/producer Fatboy Slim is the personification of what it means to be dedicated not just to the art of music creation but also to the craft of music mixing. Now, he has released an energetic new mixtape series on Apple Music, YouTube, and Mixcloud. Aptly titled Welcome Home, this kicks off a 12-week mixtape series campaign – Everybody Loves a Mixtape, a celebration of music and camaraderie. And man, do the tracks on this specially curated batch of music generate that full sentiment inside of you when you take the full tour of these sounds. Each week, that feeling will be built upon further with a new mixtape from Fatboy Slim dropping every Friday, leading up to his big “We’ve Come A Long Long Way Together” tour which begins on November 4.