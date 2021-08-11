Lennin Ledesma & TJB – “Living in the Past”
The closing track on Lennin Ledesma and TJB‘s fantastic VIDA EP, “Living in the Past” soulfully embodies the collaborators’ bright talents. TJB’s instrumentation is hauntingly nostalgic; a ghostly backing organ glides alongside enchanting vocal samples (fit for a Tarantino film) and smooth guitars. Lennin’s vocal delivery captivates, touting both patient retrospection and intense double time raps, telling of “how many of his feelings have him stuck living in the past.” VIDA marks their second EP.www.obscuresound.com
