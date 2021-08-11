Bozeman finishes equity analysis a year into inclusive city work

The city released a report this week measuring the gaps in experiences of people of different races, ethnicities, genders and other identities in Bozeman. The analysis was put together using local and national data, an online survey and input from Bozeman residents to help establish a baseline for different priorities the city will measure its progress from in the future. The city had to first identify the areas with the biggest need to focus their diversity, equity and inclusion work on, Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich said at a commission meeting this week.