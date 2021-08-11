Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman finishes equity analysis a year into inclusive city work

By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city released a report this week measuring the gaps in experiences of people of different races, ethnicities, genders and other identities in Bozeman. The analysis was put together using local and national data, an online survey and input from Bozeman residents to help establish a baseline for different priorities the city will measure its progress from in the future. The city had to first identify the areas with the biggest need to focus their diversity, equity and inclusion work on, Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich said at a commission meeting this week.

www.bozemandailychronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
Bozeman, MT
Education
Local
Montana Education
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Race And Ethnicity#Homelessness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

From Nicola Ruotolo in Rome and Sharon Braithwaite in London. The first flight of the "air bridge" created by Italy to evacuate Afghan aides and their families will land Wednesday at Rome Fiumicino airport, Italy, the Defense Ministry said in a press release, adding that 85 Afghan nationals are on board.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
NFLPosted by
CBS News

Las Vegas Raiders to make fans to prove they've been vaccinated

Large events held in Nevada can add themselves to the growing number of places in the U.S. where people in crowds are asked to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19, the governor said Monday. Hours after the announcement, the Las Vegas Raiders went public with a plan made possible...

Comments / 0

Community Policy