Disaster Relief – “Back Into It”

obscuresound.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack Into It touts a range of soulful, funky jams from Disaster Relief, the project formed in 2018 by Michigan-based producer, songwriter, and guitarist Darrin James. Back Into It represents Disaster Relief’s second full-length album. The self-titled 2018 debut caught our ear, especially the track “Dorian DeLorian” with its excellent infusion of soulful brass, guitar, and organ. Back Into It delivers similar goodness, quickly apparent by the self-titled opener. Spurts of brass and organ glide alongside a funky, easily consuming rhythm section to lead the first half. The second half is especially impressive with the expansion of guitars amidst the intense brassy elongation. From there, the release enamors with its funky charisma.

www.obscuresound.com

Musicobscuresound.com

Lennin Ledesma & TJB – “Living in the Past”

The closing track on Lennin Ledesma and TJB‘s fantastic VIDA EP, “Living in the Past” soulfully embodies the collaborators’ bright talents. TJB’s instrumentation is hauntingly nostalgic; a ghostly backing organ glides alongside enchanting vocal samples (fit for a Tarantino film) and smooth guitars. Lennin’s vocal delivery captivates, touting both patient retrospection and intense double time raps, telling of “how many of his feelings have him stuck living in the past.” VIDA marks their second EP.
Musicobscuresound.com

Lazy Scorsese – “Medicine Man 2.0”

Minneapolis-based band Lazy Scorsese unveil a funky, synth-tinged sound with psychedelic intrigue throughout their track “Medicine Man 2.0.” The release is a spin on a previously released track, from 2016, “upgraded with a dance/funk makeover.” Netherlands-based artist paprikaworm created its music video, above. Spacey synths bristle amidst the beginnings of...
Musicobscuresound.com

Half Speed – “Did I Imagine Everything?”

“Did I Imagine Everything?” is a hypnotic pop gem from Half Speed, the project of Australian musician Ben Corbett. Hazy guitars and a pulsing bass line accompany gentle vocals, singing aptly of daydreams and lazy memories. “If nothing is real then I’ve lost my mind,” Corbett sings into the enchanting chorus, asking “did I imagine everything?” amidst trickling guitars and serene synth touches. The track touts a strong melodic pull and dreamily consuming production throughout.
Musicobscuresound.com

Premiere: Said Sara – “Bleedways” (video)

Released today, the video for Said Sara‘s “Bleedways” captures the track’s captivating mood and brooding character. The black-and-white visuals convey several striking scenes, from nocturnal rainfalls and industrial cityscapes to slice-of-life photography. The particular refrain — “states of waste / and to what lengths to strikethrough life?” — captures a feeling of suffocation within society, and resonates poignantly with the imagery presented.
Musicobscuresound.com

Peacebone – “Arcane”

The first single from Peacebone‘s upcoming album Métanoïa, “Arcane” envelops with an intriguing, swampy allure. The track’s “when will I see you again?” chorus enthralls with fuzzy psych-rock appeal. The ensuing verses contract with striking charm, exuding a lushly inviting vein of more folk-centric psychedelia. A sweltering vocal escalation in the final minute leads a fantastic finale, capping off the track with a consuming fervor.
Musicobscuresound.com

Niall Summerton – “Truth Inside”

“Truth Inside” is a tranquil, mellow rocker with jangly appeal. Niall Summerton shows a consuming knack for dreamy, textured songwriting in addition to lushly engaging vocals. Aesthetically, there’s a fond likeness to acts like The Clientele and The Radio Dept.. Several moments, like the acoustics evolving to twangy escalation around 02:30, are thoroughly replay-inducing. “Truth Inside” casts its own sort of spell.
Musicobscuresound.com

Seven Purple Tigers – “Ignorance Is Blitz”

“Ignorance Is Blitz” is the latest from Seven Purple Tigers, showing a catchy guitar-fronted rock sound within “a look back on a relationship gone awry.” Echoing a stylish aesthetic reminiscent of early ’00s post-punk revival, with radio-friendly appeal in the vein of Editors and Franz Ferdinand, “Ignorance Is Blitz” rides on accessible, confident production. The “to end, yet again,” punctuating hook excels with its energy, as does the escalating bridge, particularly the “fools rushing in,” segment around the three-minute turn.
Portland, ORobscuresound.com

Tango Alpha Tango – “You’ll Be Something”

Unfolding from a yearning, mellow acoustical vibe into a shimmering, anthemic finale, “You’ll Be Something” is a memorable track released today from Tango Alpha Tango, a band from Portland, OR. The primary initial refrain exudes a melancholic lingering, speaking of loss — “you’ll be something to somebody someday I can see / if you’re gonna spend your love don’t waste a cent on me.” The quaint, guitar-set backdrop accompanies the vocal melody with warmness. Past the two-minute mark, a shimmering backing evolves into doses of atmospheric guitar and haunting acoustics, leading into a firmly satisfying conclusion.
Musicobscuresound.com

Sluka – “Isn’t It Strange”

The second from the Sluka‘s forthcoming album Figure It Out, “Isn’t It Strange” casts a mysterious feeling with its string-laden pulses and inviting vocals. “Have we reached the end?” the vocals ask forcefully as the two-minute mark approaches, culminating in a string-forward majesty complementing the vocal “isn’t it strange how people change?” Also evidenced by recent tracks “Vampire’s Ball” and “Figure It Out,” Sluka continues to show an inventive sound, while still remaining accessibly melodic and ever-interesting. Figure It Out releases on October 1st.
Musicobscuresound.com

Ryan Manchester – “Closer”

A stirring track out today from Ryan Manchester, “Closer” evolves from passionate folk into an aesthetically intriguing second half, adorned by atmospheric synths. The beginnings are quaint, with emotive vocals and trickling acoustics, though expanding briskly — with percussive entries and plucky guitar expansion — as the first minute concludes. The two-minute mark commences an engrossing, captivating shift. Ghostly acoustics accompany the vocal change, with the second half flourishing with synth arps and an overall invigorating spacey soundscape, with shades of Oneohtrix Point Never. “Closer” thoroughly captivates.
Musicobscuresound.com

Furs – “Second Chance”

Showing a dreamy folk sound with mystique, “Second Chance” is a recent track from Furs, the project of South London-based Fursey Rossi. The artist’s earlier material found inspiration from video games Rossi played as a teen, reflecting a more electronic sound. During lockdown, Rossi began incorporating more singer/songwriter elements into the sound, interweaving samples and synths alongside traditional instrumentation. “Second Chance” is a great example of such growth, evolving from quaint folk ardency into consuming late-night atmosphere, complete with reverbed brass and shimmering textures. “Second Chance” is a lovely late-night stroll of a listen.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Angel Olsen Covers Billy Idol’s ‘Eyes Without a Face’ for ‘Aisles’ EP

Angel Olsen has released a cover of Billy Idol’s 1984 ballad “Eyes Without a Face.” Produced with Adam McDaniel, the cover takes a straightforward approach to the song, placing Olsen’s filtered voice against synths and bright guitar. “Eyes without a face, eyes without a face/Got no human grace, your eyes without a face,” she sings. The song will be featured on Olsen’s upcoming Aisles EP, out this Friday, August 20th. The project sees her departing from her usual folk and country-influenced songwriting in favor of Eighties covers. Besides “Eyes Without a Face,” other tracks included on the EP are Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” Orchestral...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

MusicNewsTimes

