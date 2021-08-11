Cancel
New Castle County, DE

Severe Weather Statement issued for New Castle by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms may occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: New Castle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEW CASTLE...NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...GLOUCESTER...WEST CENTRAL BURLINGTON...MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS...EASTERN CHESTER...PHILADELPHIA AND DELAWARE COUNTIES At 725 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Willow Grove to Beckett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Wilmington, West Chester, Gloucester City, Bensalem, Norristown, Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Bellmawr, Yeadon, Westtown, Woodbury and Pitman. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 2 and 3. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 316 and 354. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 34. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 36. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 16 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 31. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

