Missouri Bicentennial: 200 years of Statehood Celebrated at Capitol

On a hot day in August, hundreds of people gathered outside the State Capitol for a birthday party. The State of Missouri turned 200 years old on Aug. 10 and celebrated the occasion with festivities in Jefferson City. The highlight of Missouri Statehood Day for many was a formal ceremony held on the Statehouse lawn, but there were also exhibits, tours, musical performances, the swearing-in of 33 new U.S. citizens and an ice cream social, one of dozens held simultaneously in cities all across the state.