Clear Springs Nature Trail In Mississippi Leads To One Of The Most Scenic Views In The State

Say the word “hike” and most people instantly conjure up an image of sweating, puffing, and struggling up steep mountains. And while that is a heavenly image for some, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. However, we have good news: hikes don’t have to be like that. In fact, plenty aren’t.

Just take the Clear Springs Nature Trail near Sardis, Mississippi. This easy boardwalk loop takes you through some wetlands to one of the most scenic views in the state — no huffing and climbing required.

Clear Springs Nature Trail may be a short one, but trust us it still packs a punch.

Allison Nick/AllTrails

You walk on a boardwalk that circles through some of Mississippi's prettiest wetlands.

Larry Jarrett/AllTrails

Technically, it's a cypress/Tupelo gum bottomland swamp.

Matthew Pintar/AllTrails
Save that information to wow your friends with your nature knowledge.

And while there are the prettiest trees to see along the way, there are also plenty of interesting owls.

Taylor Payne/AllTrails
Keep an eye out for bald eagles, terns, gulls, migrating pelicans, cormorants, ospreys, coots, and diving ducks.

The boardwalk is pretty flat, which makes it doable for people of all ages and skillsets — but be warned, there are some stairs and steeper sections.

Jennie Davis/AllTrails

You'll truly enjoy getting lost in the woods on this boardwalk hike.

Jennie Davis/AllTrails

The best part is when you start to see more lush green fields.

Roger Howell/AllTrails

And then you come across some beautiful water.

Sara Hood/AllTrails

And ta-da — One of the most scenic hiking views possible: a pretty lake.

Tara Lusignan/AllTrails
Sardis Lake is so gorgeous. We recommend you take some time to admire it!

Just keep in mind, if you want to bring trails on the boardwalk, they need to be leashed. Other than that, the whole family can enjoy Clear Springs Nature Trail.

The post Clear Springs Nature Trail In Mississippi Leads To One Of The Most Scenic Views In The State appeared first on Only In Your State .

