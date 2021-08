The first Halloween After Hours Boo Bash at Magic Kingdom was last week (yes, in early August). And since the second party is tonight with many more to come before Halloween, we wanted to share some of what we learned last week to help you make the most of your After Hours time. We’ve got two After Hours plans for you, depending on your party style. The first takes advantage of all of the characters, treats, and cavalcades while also letting you skip some of the the longest waits. And the second is all about the rides, if you’re taking advantage of After Hours just to avoid waiting for attractions. To complement both of those, we have a MK day plan that makes sure you experience the attractions that are closed during the After Hours event and that you get to see the best of what Magic Kingdom has to offer.