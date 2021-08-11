Hospitalized Cape Coral woman regrets not getting vaccine

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – It started off as a basic cold but within 72 hours, Shannon Ruvelas’s fever had spiked to 102.8 degrees and her blood oxygen level was down to 84 percent.

“My lungs just took a dive,” Ruvelas said from her room in Cape Coral Hospital.

Now, after being in the hospital for five days, Ruvelas is full of regrets for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was against the vaccine, I didn’t want it, but I’ve never been this sick,” she said. “If I could change my mind and go back, I would get the vaccine.”

Ruvelas was discharged from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, but doctors tell her to expect lung problems for at least the next two months. And then there’s the financial toll.

“I am really nervous about that hospital bill. I don’t know what this is going to set us back,” said Ruvelas.

Before ending our interview, I asked Ruvelas what made her hesitant to get the vaccine.

“My hesitancy was based on non-real news, you know what you see on the internet with divided news outlets,” she said. “I was lost about how to make the right decision for my own health care and for my family.”