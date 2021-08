A “memory palace” sounds as enticing as it does intimidating, but building your own is easier than you might think. Also known as the Method of Loci, this memorization technique taps into your brain’s ability to store lots of location-based information and applies it to new data you hope to file away for later. Notice that we say “data” here, and not “memories”; the types of information you can store with this method are limited. Depending on what you’re trying to remember, a well-built memory palace may be the perfect tool for you—or it could come up short.