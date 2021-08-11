MTV reveals 2021 Video Music Awards nominations
Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead nominations. MTV has unveiled the nominations for the 2021 Video Music Awards (VMAs) featuring artists whose cultural impact and work over the past year has transformed the music industry and created global conversation. Justin Bieber leads this year’s list of nominees with seven, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion with six with Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo earning five nods apiece.themusicuniverse.com
