Midland launch podcast with Garth Brooks, Martina McBride & others

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet It Straight: Myths and Legends podcast exclusively available via Amazon Music. The Amazon Music original podcast Set it Straight: Myths and Legends from country trendsetters Midland will premiere weekly starting on August 25th. Country music is full of tall tales and legends. Fortunately, the boys from GRAMMY nominated band Midland will separate fact from fiction, every Wednesday on their new podcast Set It Straight: Myths and Legends, as they attempt to uncover the truth behind infamous stories of country music history.

themusicuniverse.com

