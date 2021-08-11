Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

Afternoon Brief, August 11th

By Editor
wineindustryadvisor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWine Industry Network (WIN) hosted the 5th Annual Wine & Weed Symposium on August 5th at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa, CA…. State regulators expanded their drought-era halt of Russian River diversions Tuesday, ordering more than 300 additional grape growers, ranchers and other landowners to cease taking water from the basin as authorities seek to conserve rapidly diminishing reservoir supplies and meager stream flows…

