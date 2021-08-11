These 7 Side Hustle Apps Will Make You Extra Cash

If you’re looking to earn some extra cash without having to compromise your schedule, there are several side hustle apps you may want to consider. With these money-making apps , you can get started quickly with little to no initial costs.

Whether you’re looking for gig economy jobs or just want an app that can earn you extra cash, there’s something out there for you. While these apps may not make you rich, it’s worth taking a look at some of the easy ways of earning money just by using your phone.

7 Best Side Hustle Apps to Make Money

Here are seven money-making apps that let you make extra cash in your free time.

1. Best for Shopping: Instacart

If you love shopping, you can get paid to shop for other people’s groceries . Instacart is a grocery delivery service where you can sign up to become an in-store shopper or a full-service shopper and get assigned tasks through their mobile app. You receive and manage all requests on the app.

The tasks assigned may vary depending on the shopper role you choose. For an in-store shopper, there’s no delivery involved 一 you only need to shop and place the groceries on a staging area for pick up.

If you sign up for a full-service shopper role, you’ll need a car to deliver the items to customers. Your work is to fill the orders at the customer’s preferred stores and then deliver them.

The best thing about Instacart is that you can work whenever you want. Whichever role you choose, you’ll get paid weekly via direct deposit or else cash out your earnings to a debit card and access your funds immediately.

To get started, you need:

A smartphone

To be at least 18 years old

Clearance to work in the U.S.

To be able to lift 50 lbs

A car — if a full-service shopper

2. Best for Travel: Airbnb

If you have an extra room in your house or an apartment sitting empty, you can rent it out and earn extra cash per month. Being an Airbnb host is one of the best side hustles that can generate passive income without spending money.

All you need to do is list your house on Airbnb with high-quality images and set a price you feel good about. You can set space rules that guests must agree to before booking. You can also coordinate calendars to avoid being overbooked or booked when you don’t want to host.

Depending on where you live, you might end up paying rental income taxes. However, Airbnb offers up to $1 million protection for property damage.

3. Best for Food Delivery: DoorDash

DoorDash is another side hustle app that pays you to deliver foods from local restaurants to customers. Once you sign up to become a dasher, you can see customers’ requests on the app, which shows you what you’ll order and where to deliver. You’ll also see how much you’ll make before accepting the order.

As a DoorDash driver, you work on your own terms, meaning you have the flexibility to work whenever you want. You can earn anything between $2 and $10 per delivery, depending on the desirability of the order, distance and estimated time. What’s more, you can maximize your earnings when DoorDash has promotions, such as “peak pay” and challenges.

To get started as a dasher, you need:

To be at least 18 years old

A smartphone

A car, scooter or bicycle

A valid driver’s license

Your social security number — only in the U.S.

4. Best for Ride Sharing: Uber

Uber is a popular ride-sharing service that offers flexible opportunities to earn extra cash. If you have spare time, you can get paid to drive people. Through their mobile app, you connect with passengers you’ll need to drop at their preferred location.

Driving for Uber is a great side hustle because it offers a flexible schedule, letting you set your own hours. How much you can make varies based on the distance, base fare, number of trips you make, incentives and other factors.

To drive with Uber, you must meet the following requirements:

Minimum age to drive in your city

Valid driver’s license

At least one year of driving experience

Proof of residence

Own a car with insurance

Own a smartphone

5. Best for Selling: Etsy

If you like artsy or crafty things, there are several things you can make and sell on Etsy . You can open your own Etsy shop and sell handmade and non-handmade items or any other unique or vintage item. You can start making money on Etsy within days, provided that you have the right product.

To get started, you need to set up a shop on Etsy, create a listing and choose how you want to get paid. How much money you can make depends on how successful your shop becomes.

6. Best for Surveys: Swagbucks

If you enjoy taking surveys, Swagbucks might be the right side hustle app to make money. The app rewards you with points called “swag bucks” when you do tasks such as taking surveys, watching videos or ads, playing games, discovering deals, referring other people to Swagbucks and much more.

There’s no limit on how much you can make and the earnings vary based on the tasks you do. As you earn “swag bucks,” you’ll be able to cash out with gift cards or your PayPal account. While it won’t replace your monthly income, you can make extra money with little effort just by using your smartphone.

7. Best for Pet Lovers: Rover

If you love pets, this is probably the best side hustle app to make extra cash. You can sign up for Rover to become a sitter and set your schedule and prices. Some of the services you can offer include dog walking, doggy daycare, pet boarding or drop-in visits.

You can accept as many tasks as you like. Plus, Rover offers insurance and 24/7 veterinary support. Although Rover collects a service fee of 20% of your earnings, you’ll still make cash doing what you love. Your funds will be available for withdrawals two days after you complete the service.

Takeaway There are tons of side hustle apps out there, and more are created every day, but the above list is a great place to get started in your search for a side hustle. If you sign up for one or two, you’ll likely be making money from your phone in no time. While these money-making apps won’t build you an empire, they are great for earning quick cash if you’re in a bind or just want to treat yourself.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : These 7 Side Hustle Apps Will Make You Extra Cash