Hike High Above The Treeline And Spot Portage Glacier On This Beautiful Trail In The Chugach National Forest

If there’s one thing that Alaska has a ton of, it’s glaciers! And with so many ways to explore the state, there’s plenty of opportunities to view these massive structures of ice. Portage Pass Trail in Alaska is a great way to get stunning views of Portage Glacier, Lake, and Pass. It’s the perfect day hike if you’re in the area!

Are you looking for some unforgettable views of Portage Glacier?

The hike offers spectacular scenery, including lake, glacier, wildlife, and wildflower views.

The entire trail is 4.2 miles long, out and back.

The entire elevation gain along the trail is 1,433 feet.

If it’s been raining some areas may be muddy, so dress accordingly.

If you don’t feel like doing the entire hike, you can stop in the saddle.

This is one stunning hike you won’t want to miss out on.

The Portage Pass Trail in Alaska is the perfect opportunity to get out and explore Alaska’s backcountry. And get a firsthand look at one of the prettiest glaciers in Alaska!It’ll be hard to pick your favorite part of the trail! You’ll be high above the tree line for a good portion, allowing yourself a bird’s eye view of the surrounding area.It’s not a long trail to do, and the difficulty is only rated moderate. This is a great starting hike for those wanting to begin to explore Alaska’s backcountry.There are some steeps areas, but overall it’s very manageable. Bring good hiking shoes to keep your purchase along the trail.You will be out in bear country, so make sure to practice bear safety. Pack out everything you brought with you on your hike.It’s about a mile out, and still offers incredible views! It’s a great place to reach if you don’t have a lot of time.Grab some friends and prepare yourself for a hike you won’t forget! If you’re in the Anchorage area, put this hike at the top of your list.

