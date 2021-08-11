Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hike High Above The Treeline And Spot Portage Glacier On This Beautiful Trail In The Chugach National Forest

By Megan McDonald
Posted by 
Only In Alaska
Only In Alaska
 6 days ago

If there’s one thing that Alaska has a ton of, it’s glaciers! And with so many ways to explore the state, there’s plenty of opportunities to view these massive structures of ice. Portage Pass Trail in Alaska is a great way to get stunning views of Portage Glacier, Lake, and Pass. It’s the perfect day hike if you’re in the area!

Are you looking for some unforgettable views of Portage Glacier?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iuh3F_0bP1OxBG00
Greg Carman / AllTrails
The Portage Pass Trail in Alaska is the perfect opportunity to get out and explore Alaska’s backcountry. And get a firsthand look at one of the prettiest glaciers in Alaska!

The hike offers spectacular scenery, including lake, glacier, wildlife, and wildflower views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoVC7_0bP1OxBG00
Greg Carman / AllTrails
It’ll be hard to pick your favorite part of the trail! You’ll be high above the tree line for a good portion, allowing yourself a bird’s eye view of the surrounding area.

The entire trail is 4.2 miles long, out and back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTkCv_0bP1OxBG00
Matthew Worden / All Trails
It’s not a long trail to do, and the difficulty is only rated moderate. This is a great starting hike for those wanting to begin to explore Alaska’s backcountry.

The entire elevation gain along the trail is 1,433 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKZtw_0bP1OxBG00
Robyn Veraa / AllTrails
There are some steeps areas, but overall it’s very manageable. Bring good hiking shoes to keep your purchase along the trail.

If it’s been raining some areas may be muddy, so dress accordingly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Nh8Y_0bP1OxBG00
Randall Jones / AllTrails
You will be out in bear country, so make sure to practice bear safety. Pack out everything you brought with you on your hike.

If you don’t feel like doing the entire hike, you can stop in the saddle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFe9U_0bP1OxBG00
Erick MacSparran / AllTrails
It’s about a mile out, and still offers incredible views! It’s a great place to reach if you don’t have a lot of time.

This is one stunning hike you won’t want to miss out on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WaQNx_0bP1OxBG00
Kevin Jensen / AllTrails
Grab some friends and prepare yourself for a hike you won’t forget! If you’re in the Anchorage area, put this hike at the top of your list.

Have you ever hiked the Portage Pass Trail In Alaska? What did you think? Would you recommend doing it? Let us know in the comments below!

After your hike, make sure you Eat Your Way Through This One Tiny Town In Alaska and fuel up after your adventure!

The post Hike High Above The Treeline And Spot Portage Glacier On This Beautiful Trail In The Chugach National Forest appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Alaska

Only In Alaska

606
Followers
235
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alaska is for people who LOVE The Last Frontier state. We publish one Alaska article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glaciers#Portage Glacier#Bear#Chugach National Forest#The Portage Pass Trail#Alltrails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Massive 100-pound 'odd' fish washes ashore

Oregon’s Seaside Aquarium responded to a call of an “odd” fish that had washed up onto the shore of Sunset Beach on Wednesday. The fish was a 3.5-foot, 100-pound opah, or moonfish — a rare sight for Oregon waters. Opah typically frequent temperate and tropical waters, where they feed on...
Travelbackpacker.com

Hike the Least-Visited National Park in the Lower 48 on Isle Royale’s Greenstone Ridge Trail

Hiking any national park is an adventure, but hiking Isle Royale—the Lower 48’s least-visited park, located in the middle of Lake Superior—is on another level. Want to see it for yourself? We’re sharing this story on hiking the park’s classic Greenstone Ridge Trail for free. Members can read our full-length round-up of this and 9 other perfect ridge-hiking adventures right now. Not a member? Sign up today.
Posted by
97.5 NOW FM

Three Awesome Waterfalls (and a Ghost Town)

There are articles all over the internet that proclaim “Here are 25 waterfalls to see” or “FIFTY waterfalls to visit” or even more. Well, this time, I ain’t a-gonna do that. This is just a short, three-waterfall expedition that are all in the Munising area and pretty darn impressive, too....
The Day

Hiking to Massachusetts on the Nipmuck Trail

A lush expanse of mountain laurel spread along the east bank of Breakneck Pond, forming a verdant tunnel that our hiking trio gamboled through one glorious afternoon this week. “A perfect place to end our hike,” I called over to Maggie Jones and Bob Graham, as we approached the Massachusetts...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Portions of Colorado hiking trail closed for risk of rockfall

Sections of the Fowler Trail inside Eldorado Canyon State Park in Boulder County are temporarily closing due to safety concerns, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Friday. Recent rockfalls and heavy rain in the area prompted the closure along a 50-foot section of the trail, about a third of a mile from the trail head. Due of the closure the trail no longer provides access to neighboring City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Park Trails, said Park Ranger Lisa Gill in a news release.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Arizona’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 110 Glorious Campsites

Waking up to breathtaking waterfront views isn’t a luxury limited to faraway island paradises – that very same experience is available to us right here in Arizona! Alamo Lake State Park, located in Wenden, boasts over 110 campsites, many of which directly overlook the crystal-clear waters of the 3,500-acre lake. RV and tent sites, as […] The post Arizona’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 110 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
Animalssandiegouniontribune.com

Column: Mysterious mustang roams barren landscape of White Mountains

The horse finally has a name. I thought of that when I realized that the iconic ’70s lyrics “I’ve been through the desert on a horse with no name” weren’t quite true for me anymore. You see, a mysterious wild horse that I have encountered many times in a distant...
Oregon StatePosted by
Only In Oregon

Lost Lake Campground Might Be The Most Beautiful Campground In The Entire State Of Oregon

Lost Lake is a misnomer. There’s nothing wayward about this wondrous, clear-blue body of water located at the base of Mt. Hood. This is a place where Oregonians go to escape in nature, enjoying an abundance of outdoor recreation in its pristine, motorboat-free waters: canoeing, kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, floating, fishing, and swimming. Surrounded […] The post Lost Lake Campground Might Be The Most Beautiful Campground In The Entire State Of Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestyleNHPR

Effort Aims To Limit Whale-Watching Cruises At Glacier Bay National Park

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska is popular for whale-watching cruises. During the pandemic, tourism plunged, bad for the economy but apparently good for whales. The animals had room to spread out. Some residents of nearby Juneau also preferred life without whale-watching helicopters flying overhead. And now some Alaskans support a ballot measure to limit tours. They call this effort cruise control. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Posted by
BoardingArea

Alaska Trip Report Part 2: Gold Panning, Mountain Trams, Glacier Trails & A Swanky Resort

Alaska Trip Report Part 2: Gold Panning, Mountain Trams, Glacier Trails & A Swanky Resort. Last week I posted our the first part of my Alaska trip report. I spent 4 days in one of the most beautiful places on this Earth and there was so much packed into it that I couldn’t fit it into one post. During the first two days we had glacier hikes, boat tours, king crab legs and amazing scenery. Over the next two days we panned for gold, took a tram to a mountain top, visited Alaska’s most unique city and hit one of the best breweries I have ever been to. So let’s dig into the details!
Lifestyleourlocalcommunityonline.com

High Peaks Trail Association Leads Hike at Mount Mitchell

Join the NC High Peaks Trail Association at cooler, high elevations on Friday, Aug. 13 when the group leads a strenuous hike along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and then climbs to the Mt. Mitchell summit. The five-mile hike will ascend about 1,200 feet and has some rugged sections, so only experienced...
kgncnewsnow.com

9th Street Trails Hiking Trails

Six Pack Outdoors is improving a commonly used trail just north of Medi-Park. What was once called Hobo Hills has been used for hiking and biking for several years but will now be called 9th Street Trails and will be a 5 mile trail. The trail is open to the...
TravelDown East

5 Family-Friendly Hiking Trails in Acadia National Park

This 284-foot-high granite gobbet at the mouth of Somes Sound is a great place to introduce kids to more rigorous hiking: the hill’s steep southern ascent is eased by terraced trail work, and it’s so short (just over a quarter mile) that kids barely have time to whine before they summit. A treeless ridge offers dazzling views up and down the long, narrow fjärd (similar to a fjord, but not as steep and deep) and south to island-dotted Frenchman Bay. From there, it’s an easy descent to Valley Cove, which sits at the foot of a sheer cliff favored by nesting peregrine falcons, followed by a stroll back to the trailhead via Valley Cove Fire Road. The forest floor here is strewn with lilies of the valley, bunchberries, starflowers, and other woodland flowers. 1.5-mile loop from the Flying Mountain trailhead, near the end of Fernald Point Rd., Southwest Harbor.
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

FLLT opens new hiking trail connecting High Vista Nature Preserve to Hinchcliff Family Preserve near Skaneateles Lake

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has formally opened a new one-mile hiking trail connecting its High Vista Nature Preserve to its Hinchcliff Family Preserve near the south end of Skaneateles Lake. The trail is located in a scenic area of steep forested hillsides which play a crucial role in protecting the water quality of the lake.
Gadsden, ALGadsden Times

MeadowBrook members tour Glacier National Park

According to the National Park Service’s website, people throughout time have sought out Glacier National Park's rugged peaks, clear waters and glacial-carved valleys. Its Rocky Mountains landscape provides both desired resources and inspiration to those persistent enough to venture through it. Other information from the NPS: Evidence of human use...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

12 great trails in Colorado for hiking with dogs

It’s no secret that dogs can be some of the best hiking companions around. Here are 12 dog-friendly trails located in Colorado known for featuring water sources, shade, and more to explore with your four-legged friend. Editor’s Note: Remember – not every dog is built to hike and not every...

Comments / 0

Community Policy