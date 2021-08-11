Princess and the Frog Splash Mountain Re-Theme May Not Be Coming for a LONG Time
Last year when Disney announced that they were re-theming the current Splash Mountain attraction with a Princess and the Frog overlay, many guests flocked to the attraction wanting to get in "one last ride" on the version of the attraction that has been at the Magic Kingdom since the early 90s. However, nearly 14 months after this initial announcement, it looks like the current version of Splash Mountain is still open, with Disney not providing any updates on when this ride might close so that work may begin.www.themeparktourist.com
