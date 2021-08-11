Cancel
Michael Keaton Says Playing Batman Again ‘Shockingly Normal’

By Claire Epting
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 6 days ago
Last year, we learned that Michael Keaton would be putting on the famous cowl and reprising his role of Batman in the upcoming DC flick The Flash. Keaton portrayed the Caped Crusader in 1989’s Batman, and again in the 1992 film Batman Returns. In a recent interview with Jake Hamilton while doing press for The Protégé, Keaton was asked about his experience returning to the role of Bruce Wayne after so many years.

