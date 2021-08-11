Michael Keaton Says Playing Batman Again ‘Shockingly Normal’

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the upcoming drama featuring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci, ‘Worth.’. Based on true events, the film follows the financial fall-out after the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm’s head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.